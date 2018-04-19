Michael Avenatti, Frank Bruni, Jordan Peterson on Real Time with Bill Maher

Friday’s Real Time with Bill Maher has a more academic panel and lineup of interviews than the normal show, which usually stacks a comic or actor in the mix. Not so for this episode.

Maher’s top of the show interview is Stormy Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti, who has become a fixture on television discussing the allegations and claims Daniels has made against President Donald Trump, which the president is denying.

Avenatti has waged a war of sorts on television against Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen too and has been on CNN over 50 times discussing different aspects of Cohen’s suspect payment to Daniels as well as details about an alleged threat made to his client.

The mid-show interview is the polarizing clinical psychologist and academic rock star Jordan Peterson who has penned a book 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos. His anticipated appearance on Real Time will be the lynchpin of the entire show.

Peterson gained notoriety by challenging the imposition of speech codes, thereby becoming an erudite champion of free speech. Peterson defends the ideas that political correctness in speech and deed has run amuck and that men face a crisis in society as never before and are, in many ways, under attack from Western society as it has evolved.

People either love him and agree wholeheartedly or label him a racist, sexist and any other “ist” you can hurl.

The roundtable guests are columnist Frank Bruni, Wash. Gov. Jay Inslee and author Alex Wagner.

Bruni’s latest op/ed for the New York Times posits that James Comey has lost the battle to Donald Trump, writing: “Not to President Trump’s level — that’s a long way down. But Comey is playing Trump’s game, on Trump’s terms. And in that sense, he has let the president get the better of him.”

Gov. Jay Inslee recently signed a measure that requires Washington insurers offering maternity care to also cover elective abortions and contraception. Inslee has also sided with Amazon in the war between POTUS and the corporate behemoth.

The president’s attacks on @Amazon are unfounded and misguided. A big part of Washington’s economic success is due to Amazon’s 40,000+ employees in our state and the small businesses they empower to sell to the world. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) April 3, 2018



Alex Wagner is the co-host of The Circus on Showtime and the author of FutureFace: A Family Mystery, an Epic Quest, and the Secret to Belonging that addresses her own fascinating East-West multicultural DNA and how the face of humanity is evolving.

Real Time with Bill Maher airs Friday at 10pm live ET/tape-delayed PT, with a replay at midnight, exclusively on HBO.