Frances Tormasi murdered by her own teenage son in brutal shooting

This week Blood Relatives spotlights the murder of Frances Tormasi by her own teenage son.

March 1, 1996, in Bridgewater, NJ, and 39-year-old Frances Tormasi was shot dead in her own driveway, killed by multiple shots. Tormasi’s 16-year-old son Walter witnessed the shooting and told police that masked gunmen had carried out the attack. But investigators did not believe him and he was charged with her murder, saying he was bribed by his father Attila.

During his trial, where Walter was treated as an adult, his friend testified that after the killing he’d told them he hated his mother after she moved in with her boyfriend. He was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for thirty years.

After his father death Walter appealed and said that his father had hired a hitman to kill his mother, however it was rejected by the judge and he remains in prison.

