Fosse/Verdon 2019 release date: Here is when the biographical series premieres on FX

By John Thomas Didymus

15th March 2019 12:34 PM ET

Fosse/Verdon, FX’s highly anticipated biographical miniseries which follows the real-life story of the creative and romantic relationship between Broadway legends Gwen Verdon and Bob Fosse, is set to premiere in April.

While we look forward to the premiere of Fosse/Verdon on FX, we have compiled everything you need to know about the upcoming limited series, including premiere date, cast, trailers, and plot.

Fosse/Verdon 2019 release date

Chuck Saftler, FX Networks executive, announced on January 23, 2019, that Fosse/Verdon will premiere on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 10/9c.

How many episodes will there be in Fosse/Verdon?

FX’s Fosse/Verdon will consist of eight episodes.

Fosse/Verdon production details

The series is based on Sam Wasse’s biography Fosse (2013). It follows the troubled romantic and creative relationship between the Broadway legends Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon, which resulted in Broadway classics, such as Redhead, New Girl in Town, All That Jazz and Damn Yankees.

Fosse is one of the most influential choreographers and directors in modern theater history. He won eight Tony Awards, while Verdon, who won four Tony Awards, is widely regarded as one of the greatest Broadway dancers.

FX’s Fosse/Verdon is executive produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Steven Levenson.

Levenson serves as showrunner

Nicole Fosse, Verdon and Fosse’s daughter, also serves as a consultant and co-executive producer for the series.

The production company behind Fosse/Verdon is Fox 21 Television Studios in association with FX Productions.

Filming of the series started in November 2018 in NYC and ended in March.

Fosse/Verdon first-look images

FX recently released first-look images from Episodes 1 and 2 of the series. The images show Fosse and Verdon together.

Fosse/Verdon trailers

FX Networks dropped the first preview for Fosse/Verdon during the Golden Globes on January 6, 2019.

He was a visionary. She made him a star. Sam Rockwell is Bob Fosse. Michelle Williams is Gwen Verdon. @FXNetworks’ new limited series, Fosse/Verdon, is coming in April. #FosseVerdonFX pic.twitter.com/WgCyAIirqx — Fosse/Verdon (@FosseVerdonFX) January 7, 2019

FX released two trailers for Fosse/Verdon in February 2019. The first trailer came out on February 24, 2019.

The second trailer was released on February 28, 2019.

Fosse/Verdon cast

The limited series stars Michelle Williams as dancer/actress Gwen Verdon and Sam Rockwell as director/choreographer Bob Fosse. The main cast also includes Margaret Qualley as Ann Reinking and Norbert Leo Butz as playwright Paddy Chayefsky.

The supporting cast includes Susan Misner as Joan McCracken, Bianca Marroquín as Chita Rivera, Brandon Uranowitz as actor Dustin Hoffman, and Tyler Hanes as Jerry Orbach.

Others include Aya Cash as Joan Simon, Nate Corddry as Neil Simon, Kelli Barrett as Liza Minnelli, Laura Osnes as Shirley MacLaine, Evan Handler as Hal Prince, Rick Holmes as Fred Weaver, Paul Reiser as Cy Feuer, Ethan Slater as Joel Grey, and Byron Jennings as George Abbott.

Fosse/Verdon plot: What is the show about?

FX’s Fosse/Verdon follows the creative and tempestuous romantic relationship between legendary director/choreographer Bob Fosse and dancer Gwen Verdon.

According to FX, Fosse/Verdon will include some of Fosse’s choreography and look at “the hidden corners of show business, the price of pursuing greatness, and the suffering inflicted in the name of art.”

The series will focus on both the positive and negative aspects of Fosse and Verdon’s relationship. It is widely considered that Fosse’s semi-autobiographical film All That Jazz left out the more complicated and troubling aspects of the famous couple’s relationship.

Levenson said that the #MeToo movement provided the inspiration for Fosse/Verdon.

“We’re looking at what was marginally acceptable in the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s, and how vastly different that is now,” he said.

Fosse/Verdon premieres on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 10/9c on FX.