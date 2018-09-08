Former ex-NBA star Jason Maxiell cheated on wife Brandi more than 50 times, pair both break down on Iyanla: Fix My Life

Former NBA star Jason Maxiell and his reality star wife Brandi Maxiell both break down on Iyanla: Fix My Life tonight — as it emerges he has cheated on her more than 50 times during their marriage.

The episode sees the pair sit down with Iyanla Vanzant to see if their relationship has a chance.

While Jason tends to keep his life private from the reality television world, Brandi opened up about her husband’s cheating when she was filming Basketball Wives. The two also have a son together, who has been caught in the middle.

On Iyanla: Fix My Life, Jason Maxiell — who says on the episode that he has slept with 341 women during his lifetime — is asked about his cheating.

During one interview he is brought to tears as he talks about how his grandfather — a person he adored and admired growing up — “broke down” after his grandmother passed away.

In a separate interview, Iyanla also sits down with Brandi Maxiell to understand why she continues to forgive her husband for his infidelity.

She admits she is in denial, despite saying she knows of eight different times that he has been unfaithful to her.

While Jason is evidently making mistakes in his marriage by not addressing some issues from his past, Iyanla also suggests that Brandi is making mistakes as well.

Iyanla feels that Brandi is emasculating her son, and her husband, by using their son against him.

The episode also discusses how Brandi believes her husband has a drinking problem.

When she learns that her husband has actually cheated on her more than 50 times, she breaks down and walks away.

Iyanla: Fix My Life with Jason and Brandi Maxiell airs this Saturday, September 8, at 9/8c.