Former Big Brother houseguest reveals she is pregnant with twins

Some exciting Big Brother news has come out on Sunday! This time, it comes from someone who played the game during Big Brother 17, which took place during the summer of 2015.

Vanessa Rousso is pregnant with twins! She just announced the big news on her Instagram page, with the image posted below for everyone to enjoy.

Vanessa also confirmed the pregnancy of Melissa Ouellet, whom she became engaged to in 2015. It’s a great time for the Rousso-Ouellet family, and 2020 is going to be a huge year for the family!

“I am over the moon to announce that I am #PREGNANT WITH IDENTICAL TWIN BOYS! I have always been an all or nothing kind of girl—so it figures that when I finally did get pregnant that I make not 1, but 1 babies! For those keeping tabs—that will be 3 boys for the Rousso-Ouellet family in 2020 because BOTH Mel and I are pregnant at the SAME time!”

Vanessa Rousson on Big Brother 17

Vanessa is a professional poker player who was pretty well-known when she decided to try her luck as a member of the Big Brother 17 cast. Nobody in the house recognized her, but she used her skills from the poker world to work her way through the game.

Vanessa found a way to control most of the BB17 cast and had a hand in nearly every eviction that took place. Unfortunately for her, she couldn’t get past the final three when Steve Moses won the final Head of Household Competition.

Steve took Liz Nolan to the end, as he felt he would lose to Vanessa. Steve was then named the Big Brother 17 winner.

If there is ever another All-Stars version of the show, Vanessa is someone who many fans feel would be a great addition to the cast. She might turn down the show, though, with three babies about to enter her household.

Rest assured that we will make sure to pass on more news about her pregnancy and certainly the birth of these three babies that will soon join the Rousso-Ouellet household.

Big Brother returns with new episodes on CBS in summer 2020.