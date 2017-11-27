Floribama Shore cast: Meet the eight sexy stars of MTV’s new coming-of-age series

It’s been five years since Jersey Shore last graced our screens, but now there’s an all-new coming-of-age series in town — MTV Floribama Shore!

The show is centered around Panama City Beach — aka PCB — in Florida and the stretch of sun-drenched sand which runs along the coast all the way to Alabama, hence the Floribama name.

The cast is made up of eight young adults who party it up over the summer while at pivotal points in their lives, whether that be bringing a relationship to an end or experience the independent life for the first time.

Here’s the stars who, before long, you’ll know VERY well…

Aimee

Ami comes to Panama City Beach for the summer from Perdido, Alabama, looking to the future after ending her 10-year on-off relationship with her previous boyfriend after he got another woman pregnant. She’s never afraid to say it how it is.

Candace

Candace grew up in Memphis where she got to experience the horrors of gun-violence first-hand. She heads to PCB looking for a summer of having nothing to worry about and living a care-free existence for a few months. She has a quick wit and no-nonsense attitude.

Codi

Codi comes from South Carolina where he has been living a relatively quiet life working in an “old people’s bar”. Now he wants to live it up big-time over the summer. At heart, he’s a true southern gentleman and should be a peacemaker in the group.

Gus

Gus had a difficult time growing up after being booted out of his home at the age of 17. He’s looking for love and a long-term partner, and he wants someone sooner rather than later. He likes to think of himself as a beacon of respect when it comes to other people, especially women. He becomes particularly close to Kirk, below, with whom he shares a similar past.

Jeremiah

Home-schooled Jeremiah is a muscle-bound who immediately grabs the attention of the ladies, with Nilsa saying she wants to “climb him like a tree” if she gets the chance. But when he brings another woman home, things get heated pretty quickly.

Kirk

Kirk is a PCB local after growing up in Atlanta and now lives the full-on beach life. He puts family and friends above everything, which sees him getting in more than one brawl over the summer as he defends his new friends.

Kortni

Kortni is also a PCB local and is ready to show the other all the places to party it up. Nicknamed Krazy Kortni, you can expect sure-fire drama whenever she’s out on the town. Kortni has never lived away from home or had to experience independence, and every job she’s ever had she’s been fired from.

Nilsa

Nilsa, another PCB local, is ready to live her lost youth on Floribama Shore, as at the tender age of 23 she’s already been married and divorced. She wants to party hard and let her hair down, and quickly finds herself at the center of a “love square” involving three of the other roommates.

Time to get this party started!

MTV Floribama Shore airs Mondays at 10/9c on MTV.