Flipping Out’s Jeff Lewis has massive argument with neighbor over parked car

Flipping Out star Jeff Lewis lives up to his show’s name on this week’s episode — when he flips out at a neighbor who blocks his driveway with a parked car.

The altercation comes as Jeff tries to move into his new house, with the moving truck arriving to find a big black Mercedes blocking both of his driveways.

Assistant Jenni Pulos rings the neighbor’s car and asks her politely if she could move the car, but when she comes down Jeff doesn’t hold back, because the woman has blocked his driveway before.

He tells her: “If you block my driveway again I’m going to tow your car. You do this every single day. I’m just warning you right now. I’m moving in today, it’s all changing.”

When the woman tells him it’s a “public space” he hits back, saying: “Parking in my driveway is not a public place.

Move your car. Move your car now. I don’t appreciate your attitude and I don’t appreciate you taking your sweet time when I’m trying to move in my house.

“Is this how we’re going to start this relationship today? Move your car. Now.”

Moral of the story? Don’t mess with Jeff Lewis!

Flipping Out airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.