Flipping Out’s Jeff Lewis: I went through seven nannies in five months but I’m not nuts

Flipping Out’s Jeff Lewis has insisted he’s not “nuts” — despite going through SEVEN nannies in just five months for his baby daughter Monroe.

The flipping tycoon admits on tonight’s episode of the Bravo show that he had gone through four separate nannies and three night-nurses by the time he was just five months old.

But in a conversation with producers Jeff — who welcomed daughter Monroe into the world last October with partner Gage Edward — said: “Before you try to paint me out to be f***ing crazy, let me explain something…

“Because I had a nanny who…and I felt very bad for her…but she had a death in the family. She sat in my nursery and cried all day.

“I’m not nuts…I’m not nuts. This was the appropriate decision, so don’t paint me out to be like some maniac who’s been through seven nannies, which I have, in five months.”

Flipping Out airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.