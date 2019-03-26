Flip from Street Outlaws died, but it’s still a mystery how it happened

26th March 2019 12:25 PM ET

Street Outlaws featured a moment for their fallen member Tyler Flip Priddy last night and fans remembered the star who was a married father of four.

The circumstance around his death is still shrouded in mystery, but he was definitely killed by a bullet. Whether it was self-inflicted or an accident is an ongoing debate.

Flip from Street Outlaws was, and still is, a beloved cast member to this day.

Who was Flip Priddy?

An Oklahoman, he was born on November 30, 1981 in Chickasha, Oklahoma. His father was Gene Priddy and mom was Glenda Long Priddy.

Tyler Gene Priddy passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2013 at his home in Yukon, OK at the age of 31. According to his bio, he attended Hinton Elementary School and graduated from Putnam City High School in Warr Acres, OK.

Priddy also was employed by Warren Caterpillar for 10 years and he enjoyed drag racing, starting with a Mustang, then an El Camino. Tyler Flip Priddy joined Street Outlaws in its first season in 2013, along with his childhood friends, Justin Shearer, known by fans as Big Chief, and Chris Day, who is known as Kamikaze.

Flip — through these connections — found his way to the reality TV show where he beat out several others to be selected to feature.

Tyler’s nickname of Flip stuck with him and he was by all appearances a jovial and well-liked cast member.

He left behind a wife, Morgan Amber Priddy of Yukon, his children Tovey Gene (Rito), Remey J (Flemerson), Dresdyn Rinot (Day Day) and Bennett William Edward (Baby B) all of Yukon, OK, and his parents Gene Priddy of Bethany, OK, his mother Glenda Beckham, his Grandparents Letha and Calvin Brown and Jack and Lola Faye Long. He also left behind brother Chris Priddy and wife and Ethan Priddy plus numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

His auto of choice was a muscle car — notably a souped up Mustang and then a 1980 Chevy El Camino which he endearingly called “The Old Slut”. Made from an assortment of mismatched parts, this El Camino was highly modified for racing.

Flip’s death

The actual cause of Flip’s tragic death is still unknown to the general public.

Speculation about his suicide abounds, with many believing he used a gun to kill himself over depression and marital strife. Others who followed his career say it was a firearms accident while he was cleaning a gun.

After his death, the famous El Camino was passed on to his friend Chris Day, AKA Kamikaze.

Fans miss him still and the cast certainly remembers him and pays homage when they can.

Street Outlaws airs Mondays on Discovery.