FlexScreen on Shark Tank: Where to buy and what makes Joe Altieri’s screens special

FlexScreens are looking to change the way window screens work, and on the next episode of Shark Tank, creator Joe Altieri is looking for an assist in the form of investment into his company.

With five different types of screen material to choose from, FlexScreens do just what they promise, they flex. Unlike traditional screens, FlexScreen can bend and twist without damaging them or changing their shape. This design makes removing and installing screens much simpler.

Altieri began the two-year process of creating FlexScreen in 2013, and according to WTAE Action 4, it was definitely worth his while.

Now, the company is manufacturing screens in four different facilities in the U.S. with one in Canada on the way. Plus, the company already boasts 60 clients before the upcoming appearance on Shark Tank.

These FlexScreens are not one size fits all, though, and in order to install them in your home, measurements will need to be taken. Here are the written instructions for how to measure for the FlexScreen.

Below is a video that will also walk a potential customer through the process.

The great thing about the FlexScreen is that the standard screen also has a standard price of $69.99, no matter what size is needed.

Adding options like FlexView, FlexView Clean, FlexView Tuff, or FlexView Solar will increase the cost of the screen but adds options like a clearer view, cleaner screens, pet resistant, and more.

FlexScreen can be ordered from their website for self-installation. There is also an option to call the company for a list of authorized resellers for those looking to have someone else install them.

The installation looks relatively easy. According to the installation video below, there are four steps to installing the FlexScreen, and it all looks much easier than trying to insert a traditional window screen.

Shark Tank airs Sundays at 9/8c on ABC.