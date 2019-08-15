Flame Monroe: Who is transgender comedian on Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready?

Tiffany Haddish took advantage of her limelight to give voices to other comedians on her latest Netflix special titled They Ready.

One such lady we previously discussed named Tracey Ashley gave a humorous and timely stand-up routine about her interracial marriage. In that episode, Haddish expressed her love for Ashley, calling her one of her favorites.

But another breakout comedic star of the stand-up series is Flame Monroe, who gives a ferocious routine during his segment. Those who want to know more about Monroe will be fascinated by his background.

Here is everything to know about Flame Monroe from Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready.

Who is Flame Monroe from Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready?

Netflix viewers who have seen the special are already aware Monroe is a transgender comedian. His real name is Marcus Parker, but his stage presence is the drag queen persona Flame Monroe. While he does acknowledge himself as transgender, Parker had surgical breast implants but did not make the full transformation to a lady.

But the story gets more interesting than just his LGTBQ identity. Flame Monroe is a Christian conservative who does not endorse full marriage equality.

Yes, you read that correctly.

But beliefs and religious views aside, his story is rather interesting. At home, he has three children and identifies as a man when around his kids.

Even more impressive, Parker raised his kids as a single father after their mother vanished. And early on he decided to be as much of a father figure as he could for his children. Talking to the Chicago Tribune in 2011 he elaborates on this saying:

“I just didn’t want anybody else raising my kids. According to society, some people think I’ve compromised my manhood. But the true measure of a man is not how he looks. This is me. I cut their umbilical cords, and I signed their birth certificates. They don’t know any other father.”

Parker also told the site that his kids saved him and that “being an entertainer was my greatest job until I had my children,”

More about Flame Monroe from Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready

Though he appears entirely at ease with himself, Flame Monroe states in his They Ready routine he almost quit doing comedy. Tiffany Haddish then asked him to do her Netflix comedy special. That show appears to have given him the career launch he needed.

He has created quite the entertainment career, even pitching a reality show according to Slate.com. Though his credits list is not very long, he is going places. His IMDB credits include a spot on Comic View on BET, where he was also a writer. On top of Tiffany Haddish’s “They Ready,” he had a quick appearance on The Actors Choice talk show in 2015.

Also as seen in the YouTube clip above, Parker appeared on the show Botched on the E! Network yet strangely this was not credited on IMDB’s website.

For someone with such a unique background, little is known about his entertainment career. Different websites even use his gender pronoun differently, as IMDB has him listed as a woman, though he currently identifies as a man.

Will Flame Monroe get the reality show he pitched on Facebook back in 2015?

After the splash he made on They Ready, it wouldn’t be a surprise. Flame is “extreme,” as he told The Chicago Tribune. Any show he participates in is sure to have the same quirky, adventurous sense of self that made him such a hit on the Netflix show with Tiffany Haddish. Will he get his wish? Fingers crossed that this drag queen has a transformative career going forward.

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready is now streaming on Netflix.