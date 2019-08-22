First trailer for The Mandalorian to release on Friday

One of the most anticipated Disney+ series has to be perhaps Lucasfilm‘s The Mandalorian. The upcoming series was first announced and some lucky fans got their first peek during last year’s Star Wars Celebration.

Sneak peeks of the show have been few and far between but the world is finally going to be getting the first official trailer which is set to drop online during Disney‘s D23 Expo 2019 on Friday, August 22.

The news was confirmed during an interview between The Hollywood Reporter and Jon Favreau, who is the writer and showrunner of The Mandalorian, in which he also spoke about how he joined the project.

I wrote four of the episodes before I even had a deal, because I wanted to do this but only if they wanted to do the version that I wanted to do. I had been thinking about Star Wars since Disney acquired Star Wars.

In the interview, you can see how passionate he is about the project and how much care went into it.

“The TV model allowed me to be an executive producer [on Mandalorian], which allowed me to, on my own time, write everything. It’s a lot like being a chef. You write the menu, you staff up with people who are great at what they do, you oversee and help guide the people who are actually cooking the food, working the line, and then at the end, you plate,” Favreau explained.

No doubt fans are also excited to see a “darker, freakier side of Star Wars, the Mad Max aspect of Star Wars.”

The Mandalorian will star Pedro Pascal as “a lone Mandalorian gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy.” He’s also joined by Gina Carano who plays Cara Dune, Carel Weathers as Greef Carga, Omid Abtahi as Dr. Pershing, and featuring Taika Waititi as the voice of IG-11. Wener Herzog, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, and Emily Swallow also star in as yet unrevealed roles.

The series will be set after the events of the fall of the Empire but before the rise of the First Order. The first episode will be directed by Dave Filoni, who was the showrunner for Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.

The Mandalorian will air on the Disney+ streaming service on November 12, 2019.