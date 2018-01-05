Mayans MC: First look at Kurt Sutter’s new Sons of Anarchy spin-off series on FX

Sons of Anarchy fans are celebrating today after it was announced the long-awaited follow-up series, Mayans MC, will ride on to FX for a 10-episode first season in late summer early fall 2018.

Above is the first picture from the new spin-off, showing lead character Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo). Released from prison, he is now a prospect in the Mayan MC charter, ending his hallowed legacy of being a “golden boy” only to become a 1%er outlaw.

Mayans MC also stars Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Clayton Cardenas, Richard Cabral, Michael Irby, Raoul Trujillo, Antonio Jaramillo and Carla Baratta.

The series, created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James, was announced at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California.

Mayans MC promises to be a new and visceral chapter told in Sons of Anarchy MC style. Its predecessor exploded in popularity becoming one of the network’s biggest rating home runs ever for seven seasons.

The location of the new series is not NorCal’s Charming, but the dangerous Cali-Mexican border.

FX chief Nick Grad said: “Kurt Sutter is a master storyteller and Mayans MC has the raw energy and intensity that are hallmarks of his signature style.

“Thanks to Kurt, co-creator Elgin James and this amazing cast, Mayans MC builds on the legacy of Sons of Anarchy, taking it in a thrilling new direction that we can’t wait for the world to see.”

Showrunner Sutter has also been using his socials to tease the new series.

In Sons, the Mayans were a large part of the original core storyline, mostly at lethal loggerheads with the Sons and warring with the other Oakland MC threat, the One-Niners, in many illegal drug and gun deals.

Mayans MC looks to be in amazing hands with director Norberto Barba, who directed the excellent FX 2011 series Lights Out starring Netflix’s Mindhunter star Holt McCallany. He also executive produced and directed NBC’s horror fairy tale Grimm, Hulu’s series The Path, AMC’s graphic novel series Preacher and FX’s summer horror hit The Strain episodes.

Barba will direct the pilot and will be an executive producer, with Sutter serving as executive producer and James serving as co-executive producer.