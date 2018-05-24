Fernando Silva known as ‘Captain Fredy’ was murdered for his Keno winnings

Fernando Silva was a popular local man who loved the sea, but two men decided to take advantage of his open nature and beat him to death for his money, See No Evil highlights how CCTV helped capture his callous killers.

August 15, 2015, near Warwick, Rhode Island, and the body of Fernando Silva was found onboard his boat. The boat had been moved several weeks before by the harbour master, who thought it had perhaps been abandoned.

However, two weeks later he noticed foul odour coming from the boat and when he investigated, discovered the body of the 70-year-old local man known to everyone as ‘Captain Fredy’.

CCTV from the marina proved vital in identifying Silva’s killers and police were able to arrest Troy Gunderway, 44, and Richard Baribault, 40, on charges of first-degree murder.

Detectives believed that the pair were after Silva’s Keno winnings and decided to rob and gave him such a severe beating in the process that he died.

In 2017 Baribault was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison, with Gunderway opting for a plea deal and receiving a 35 year term.

See No Evil – Captain Freddy airs at 9:00 PM on Investigation Discovery.