Feeding family of 26 is like ‘feeding an army’: Meet the Putmans exclusive

If you thought your grocery bill was big — imagine what it would be like if you had a family of 26!

Watch our exclusive sneak peek below for this week’s episode of TLC’s new series Meet the Putmans, which follows a family of exactly that number who all live under one roof.

In the clip the family — who this week see the arrival of their 26th member — explain just how much food it takes to feed the household, with matriarch Barb Putman admitting: “It’s like feeding an army!”

With all their family members, the Putmans have an average of one birthday party every two weeks throughout the year.

That means A LOT of cakes — and a lot of preparation — as the moms explain in the clip below as they prepare for the 10th birthday party of one of the kids, Emma.

But just normal day-to-day cooking is a giant task too, and doesn’t come cheap.

Patriarch Bill tells how just one random mid-week shop — not even the main one of the week — ended up costing $600!

Meet the Putmans airs Mondays at 10/9c on TLC.