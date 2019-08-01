Feby Torres on Basketball Wives: Who is the reality TV new girl and Lance Stephenson’s baby mama?

Feby Torres joined Basketball Wives for Season 8, and so far, she seems to be fitting in well. While a lot of the drama centered around others on the VH1 series, we’re confident this Brooklyn native can spice things up in her own special way.

Considering where she’s from, it should surprise no one that Feby and Evelyn Lozada are friends. It was that friendship that led to Feby’s role on Basketball Wives.

However, that doesn’t mean Feby has joined the VH1 series to have her buddy’s back, and it’s clear this season may not end with the same friendships that were in place when it started.

As the new girl on the show, Feby has already made her presence known by way of a diss track aimed at OG Chijindu. And while Feby is billed not only as the ex-girlfriend of an NBA star but also as a rapper, the only thing we’ve heard her rap is a few lines about her VH1 co-star.

Lance Stephenson’s baby mama

Feby Torres and her ex Lance Stephenson have two children together, a boy and a girl. However, when she joined the current season of Basketball Wives, Feby made it clear that she wants to be known for more than just that and now, she’s forging a path of her own.

That said, Feby is no stranger to drama and saw quite a bit of that while in her former relationship. In fact, while she was pregnant with her youngest child, she was rumored to be part of a love triangle with Lance and another VH1 star, K. Michelle.

Feby made headlines back in 2016 when she took Lance Stephenson back to court to have her child support raised. Her lawyer argued that raising two children in Brooklyn was an expensive endeavor and asked that her $6,000 per month child support double.

While Feby has moved to Los Angeles to pursue her music career, it’s not going to be any cheaper to raise kids there.

Feby Torres Instagram

While she may be working on her career as a rapper, Feby Torres should also consider working as a model or Instagram influencer. After all, she’s pretty active on social media and her modeling poses are near perfection.

Feby often posts photos of herself in trendy outfits and swimwear and has even mused on Instagram about forging another career path as a swimsuit model. For what it’s worth, we think she’d be great at that.

For now, though, keep an eye on VH1 on Wednesday nights to see what Feby Torres and the rest of the Basketball Wives crew are up to.

Basketball Wives airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on VH1.