‘Feared dissident’ Ai Weiwei and artist JR interviewed on Real America with Jorge Ramos

A no-miss episode of Real America with Jorge Ramos airs tonight on Fusion, as two very popular artist/activists reveal how they are fighting the current anti-immigration movement in the USA led by President Donald Trump.

Ramos — who Trump physically had removed from a press conference prior to his election — speaks with Ai WeiWei, the “feared dissident” and critic of the Chinese government. The artist, who first came to the USA and New York in his twenties, takes Jorge to his most ambitious public art project yet.

Jorge also travels to California where artist JR has unveiled a poignant and emotional installation on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, a place close to Ramos’s heart.

Real America with Jorge Ramos, a five-episode series, has the journalist doing what he does best — asking probing and on point questions for “disrupters, dreamers, and dynamic-thinking Americans”.

The Fusion original series is shepherded by Jon Meyersohn, a veteran television news producer and former ABC senior producer who has reported award-winning stories from around the world.

His work includes Years of Living Dangerously, an Emmy Award-winning series which aired on National Geographic, and Road to 9/11, a six-hour series for History on the roots of the September 11 attacks.

Real America with Jorge Ramos: Cross Borders airs Tuesday, December 12 at 10.30pm on Fusion.