FBI season 2: When can we expect the new season to premiere?

FBI has been renewed for a second season. Pic credit: CBS

CBS is moving forward with the second season of the show FBI. The news of a second season comes just days after episode 12 of 14 aired on CBS.

While CBS provided no details about when fans can expect the second season, it’s possible that it will follow the same pattern as season one, meaning season 2 will premiere in or around September 2019.

FBI is a drama series that focuses on the inner workings of the FBI office in New York City. The show is created by Craig Turk and Dick Wolf. Wolf is also known for creating Chicago Med, Chicago P.D., Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Chicago Justice, and the upcoming Law & Corner: Hate Crimes. Wolf has many more shows under his belt, so the list is not exclusive.

The show reportedly received an early second season renewal, because of its performance in regards to ratings. The show is apparently so successful that there’s already a spin-off in the works called FBI: Most Wanted.

Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki shared their thoughts about the show’s success this week at TCA and they revealed that they were excited about telling more stories.

“I think it’s good news, I’m excited to grow the story. I think the FBI has so much to offer and there are so many integral parts so now we can dive in and give them the representation that they deserve,” Zaki reportedly revealed about the news of a spin-off show.

As for a premiere date on the spin-off, you’ll have to wait. It’s unknown how far along the spin-off is in terms of writing, production, and casting. But it appears that it is moving forward.

While you wait for season 2, you can get excited about the spin-off as there’ll be more FBI for you to watch — eventually.

FBI season 2 is expected to premiere in or around September 2019.