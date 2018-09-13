Fastest car in the world featured on Jay Leno’s Garage

Jay Leno’s Garage is back tonight with a brand new episode and this week’s feature is perfect for speed demons.

Racer Jessi Combs is the guest and she brings the 2017 Bugatti Chiron along with her. The retail price for this vehicle is $2.9 million and there’s a reason for this high price.

It can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in just 2.5 seconds. It can also reach a top speed of 261 mph. Given the quick acceleration and the top speed, Jay Leno guesses that this is indeed the fastest car in the world.

But just because Jay says it’s the fastest car doesn’t necessarily mean it’s true. The Dodge Demon was featured on Jay Leno’s Garage and this vehicle actually has the world’s fastest acceleration.

Jessi Combs, a female racer, can handle speed. She has the nickname, “the fastest woman on four wheels,” so she has no problem driving the vehicle. Back in 2013, she set the world land-speed record, driving a vehicle at 398 mph.

And it’s clear that Combs knows what she’s talking about. As she’s driving the car, she explains that you can feel the power of the engine in the gut. She also companies this model to former Bugattis. As for Leno, he appears to be in awe of the engine, calling it both beautiful and scientific.

Go fast. Don’t die. .

.

New @bell_powersports #bellbullitt graphics will be launched in October ;);) Thanks @themouseandthemoto for the snap 🙂 https://t.co/g7LqeaC74b pic.twitter.com/e407JBELfA — Jessi Combs (@TheJessiCombs) August 9, 2018

It’s great to see a female racer on Jay Leno’s Garage, talking about the power of engines and fast cars. On Twitter, she reveals that she loves going fast, but wants people to know that you have to be responsible on the roads. While she’s a speed demon, she does speed with control and safety in mind.

Jay Leno’s Garage airs tonight at 10/9c on CNBC.