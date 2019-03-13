The Fast N’ Loud Season 15 release date for 2019 is getting ever closer — meaning fans can start getting excited. But what date is the popular show likely to return?

Fans have been waiting impatiently for nearly a year for the return of Fast N’ Loud for a new season after season 14 of the show, which premiered in April 2018 and ended in May.

Gearheads were already anxious about the future of the show when Dallas-based Gas Monkey Garage owner Richard Rawlings — who recently announced he was getting divorced — took to Instagram on January 7, to reassure fans that Fast N’ Loud will be returning for a new season of classic car builds early in 2019.

Although fans looking forward to another season were delighted when Rawlings made his announcement, they were disappointed that he did not reveal a specific release date.

When is Fast N’ Loud returning for season 15?

Many fans interpreted Rawlings’ Instagram message that Fast N’ Loud would return “early in 2019” to mean the show would return before the end of spring. Based on that interpretation, fans hoped that Fast N’ Loud season 15 would return before the end of May or June.

Shortly after the Instagram statement, Rawlings confirmed fans’ expectations when he revealed during an interview on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast that Fast N’ Loud season 15 will return to Discovery in June.

He also promised that fans will be amazed when Fast N’ Loud returns, suggesting there will be changes coming to the show.

California was good to us, wait until you see what comes next for @FastNLoudTV 😎 #GasMonkeyGarage #FastNLoud pic.twitter.com/mzajDEleXM — Gas Monkey Garage (@GasMonkeyGarage) January 23, 2019

Why is Fast N’ Loud season 15 delayed?

New seasons of Fast N’ Loud usually start two to six months after the end of a previous season. However, fans have been waiting for nearly a year for Fast N’ Loud season 15 after last season ended in May 2018.

The unusually long wait led fans to speculate about why season 15 was delayed. The speculation intensified when Richard Rawlings and Discovery offered no explanations.

Many fans suggested that the delay was due to Rawlings’ ongoing legal problems. In June 2018, Daniel Flaherty, the former manager of Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill, filed a $6 million defamation lawsuit against Rawlings’ Gas Monkey Holdings, and the show’s production company, Pilgrim Studios.

It isn’t clear if the lawsuit stopped Rawlings from filming Fast N’ Loud. The Gas Monkey Garage owner has been starring alongside Russell J. Holmes and Chris Stephens on Garage Rehab season 2, which premiered on Discovery on January 8, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Rawlings also recently revealed he has filed for divorce from wife Suzanne after 20 years of marriage.

TMZ beat me to the punch as you’ve probably seen. Unfortunately, Suzanne and I have mutually decided that we will be separating and getting a divorce. We’ll always be friends and be there for each other. We had a helluva ride for 20+ years — Richard Ray Rawlings (@RRRawlings) March 11, 2019

Fast N’ Loud season 15: ‘Incredible’ Gas Monkey Garage builds

Rawlings revealed during the interview on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast that fans can look forward to some of the most “incredible builds” ever on the show.

Fans can only wonder at the quality of classic car builds the Gas Monkey Garage mechanics have in store for season 15 that could top the incredible season 13 and 14 builds.

But, with Rawlings enthusing about the amazing things that modern technology is able to accomplish, we should probably expect classic car builds fitted with state-of-the-art gadgetry.

He also said that his team will complete work on each car in just 25 days because they have devised faster and more efficient procedures for getting the job done quickly.