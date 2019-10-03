Farrah Abraham will not return to Teen Mom OG: Slams former co-stars from MTV

Farrah Abraham decided it was time for her to leave MTV’s Teen Mom OG when producers gave her an ultimatum a few years ago — stay with MTV or pursue a career in the adult entertainment industry.

Farrah felt that it was rude to give her an ultimatum, so she chose to pursue a career away from MTV.

Recently, she’s been dropping hints that she would consider going back on the show for the sake of work, but when asked about it last weekend at the Emmy’s, Abraham revealed she doesn’t plan on returning.

Additionally, she had harsh words for her former co-stars.

“For one, I do not speak to others who are very vulgar and abusive,” Farrah told Hollywood Life recently about her relationships with her former Teen Mom OG co-stars.

“I haven’t spoken to her. I think, the last time we saw me with her was her trying to attack me on stage at the reunion, and Catelynn [Lowell] and Maci [Bookout] supporting her in that. I have to say that was a sad way for me to leave it. I think it’s getting worse and in a devastating kind of a way.”

Farrah was making references to Amber Portwood’s recent arrest over the story that she attacked Andrew Glennon with a machete, essentially putting her son’s life in danger. Farrah then proceeded to wish Amber the best but hinted that she also needed help.

“As a mom, I feel like just stopping the dating might be helpful and might empower her inner strength,” she said. “I do wish Amber all the best. I feel that children, adults, family members, everyone associated should be treated with care, love. And that’s where the society and the world is going.

“I do wish them all the best. But, I meant for good. I have made my choice to not ever come back to Teen Mom, and I’m sorry that I left like that, because I took some amazing meetings for some fans, and I was not privileged to the audio before I took that meeting.

“I think some people are having power trips with having a position on a show for too long.”

During her interview with Hollywood Life, Farrah Abraham also threw Catelynn Lowell under the bus for struggling with postpartum depression.

As fans have seen on Teen Mom OG, Catelynn admitted to having suicidal thoughts after miscarrying last year. She has since sought treatment.

Sign up now for your Teen Mom news alerts!!

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.