Farrah Abraham returns to MTV to do Ex on the Beach

Farrah Abraham is a big personality. She rose to fame as a young mom on 16 and Pregnant’s spin-off, Teen Mom OG. Her story was unique but as the years went on, Abraham became more and more difficult to film. Despite the trouble, it looks like MTV is willing to take another chance on Farrah.

Her relationship with Simon Saran was featured on Teen Mom OG a lot. The two were back and forth, even jumping into therapy on the show together. Farrah Abraham wanted a ring from him and Saran just wasn’t ready to give her that.

Last season of Teen Mom OG saw Farrah Abraham and the MTV people had a falling out. They no longer wanted her to work in the adult entertainment industry if she was being filmed for Teen Mom OG.

She has remained doing what she wants and left the show behind, but not before causing some chaos with lawsuits and outbursts.

Now, Farrah Abraham will be making a return to MTV. She was cast for the upcoming season of Ex on the Beach. Coincidentally, Simon Saran will be the ex that will meet her in paradise along with the rest of the cast.

Viewers are already expecting to see more of the same between Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran following the release of the trailer for Season 2 of Ex on the Beach. The catty fights and the struggle for power between the two are there, and now, they will have to co-exist in what the show calls “paradise.”

Aside from seeing the Teen Mom OG star paired up with her ex-boyfriend, viewers are wondering how Farrah Abraham will get along with the other women. She was less than friendly with her co-stars in the years up to leaving the show so there is speculation there may be issues finding someone to connect with.

It is unclear what happens when Farrah Abraham comes face to face with the other cast members. The brand new season begins in just over a month and then, viewers will get the chance to see the former Teen Mom OG star in action.

Ex on the Beach Season 2 will air Thursday nights at 8/7c on MTV beginning December 20.