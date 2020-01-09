Fargo Season 4 release date confirmed, when is it back in 2020?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Successfully transitioned from a hit feature film in 1996 to a hit for FX Networks with big TV ratings, Fargo has proven to be a top draw. Everyone wants to see just what will happen next.

Today at the Television Critics’ Association press tour in Pasadena, CA., it was announced during the executive session by John Landgraf, Chairman, FX Networks & FX Productions that the Noah Hawley drama’s season 4 will return on Sunday, April 19.

Previously announced, Fargo will introduce new sets of characters featured in different periods of time.

The first and third seasons took place in contemporary settings, with a few characters migrating between the two seasons. The second season of Fargo took place in the late ’70s, with Patrick Wilson replacing Keith Carradine as the returning Chief Lou Solverson.

In a news feature from THR, the fourth season will see showrunner Hawley, “digging deeper into the Midwest region’s history.”

He told THR:

“More and more as I think about telling stories in this vein and what the original film is about, these are really American stories and stories about the American landscape, and the things that people do for money,” he says. “I feel like I have a very interesting and exciting direction to go in. I’m trying to find the time to get it down on paper.”

Also announced in the trades was the casting of actor Chris Rock in the new season of Fargo.

The premise will be a gangster war between two crime families in Kansas City. The opposing criminal entities are African American and Italian-American.

Today at the TCA press tour, it was revealed that FX would air the first two episodes on April 19.

Other announced cast members include Timothy Olyphant, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw, Andrew Bird, and Mrs. America (FX Networks) star Uzo Aduba who is cast as Shirley Chisholm.

Fargo Season 4 is back April 19 and airs Sundays at 10/9c on FX