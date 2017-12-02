Fans to get update on Ami Brown’s health in Alaskan Bush People Christmas Special

Fans are set to get a long-awaited update on Alaskan Bush People star Ami Brown’s health in a Christmas Special airing later this month.

The premiere date for the new one-hour episode has now been confirmed, with the special set to be broadcast on Discovery on December 15 at 10/9c.

It will be the first time the Browns have been seen on screen since the Season 7 finale on August 16. It is expected to also be the first official update on Ami’s cancer, what the family have been doing, and what their plans are for the future.

Season 7 ended with the family planning to move to set up a permanent home in Colorado after leaving Alaska. They then moved temporarily to California so that Ami could undergo treatment at UCLA Medical Center.

She has reportedly since undergone two rounds of chemotherapy, and is still believed to be in California with several other members of the family.

The Browns took a trip to California back in October, where it’s believed at least some of the filming for the Christmas special took place. Several photographs showed them on their trip, Ami being pictured in public for the first time in three months.

Most of the family later returned to California so that Ami could continue her treatment regime. However, it’s believed her and Billy’s second oldest son Bam Bam is currently living in Charleston, South Carolina, where he and girlfriend Allison Kagan – who used to be a producer on Alaskan Bush People — are renovating an old ferry boat, on which it’s thought they plan to live.

The pair were also recently spotted on a trip to New Orleans, and were said to have had a camera crew with them. Meanwhile, youngest son Noah is also believed to be living elsewhere after officially announcing his engagement to Rhain Merrill earlier this year.

At the time he also thanked her for her support during his mom’s cancer battle. Daughters Rain and Bird and second-youngest son Gabe are all thought to be living with Ami and Billy at a property in Beverly Hills, not far from the UCLA Medical Center. It’s not known where Ami and Billy’s two other sons, Matt and Bear, are living, although they were both with the family on their trip to Colorado.

The last official update from the Brown family on Ami’s health — apart from Rain confirming last month that her mom was going through her second round of chemotherapy — was in interviews Ami and Billy did back in August.

At the time Ami said: “Worrying about it only makes it worse. There is hope and that hope is having faith in God.

“You can’t give up. I tell people be happy. Just be happy. It’s a choice. Things can be hard and you just want to curl up but you have to shine.”

The Browns have aired two Christmas specials before — the first at the end of Season 2 in December 2014, titled A Very Bush Christmas, and a second last year ahead of Season 6, titled A Browntown Christmas.

The Alaskan Bush People Christmas Special airs December 15 at 10/9c on Discovery.