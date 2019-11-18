Fans think Kim Zolciak is pregnant again after Watch What Happens Live and BravoCon appearances

Fans think Kim Zolciak is pregnant again after her appearance on Watch What Happens Live and BravoCon.

Over the weekend, talent from all of Bravo’s shows gathered in New York City to meet with fans and dish all about their lives. Kim was on hand to participate in an All-Stars OG Housewives panel.

The former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s appearance on the panel has sparked rumors she is pregnant again.

Kim admitted she and her husband, Kroy Biermann, are thinking of adding to their family. They already have six children and might decide to add a seventh child to their already large family.

The reality TV star knows her clock is ticking, so a decision will need to be made soon.

Is Kim Zolciak pregnant AGAIN? I was flipping the channel and saw her with a belly that looks like she’s carrying a 2 year old. #BravoCon #RHOA #KimZolciak — #TeamPatricia #TeamMichael #TeamKathryn (@MoncksMawMaw) November 18, 2019

After the panel, fans are convinced Kim is already pregnant. Could it be Kim saying she was on the fence regarding having a seventh child, was merely a ploy to set up a pregnancy announcement?

The weekend also gave fans the largest Watch What Happens Live ever. Bravo stars from all the network’s massive shows took the stage at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom. Kim Zolciak’s appearance there also had fans talking about a possible pregnancy.

Host Andy Cohen asked her point-blank if she is pregnant. Kim quickly denied she is having another baby. According to Entertainment Weekly, the audience voiced their disbelief over her comment.

Did Kim Zolciak just lie that she ain’t pregnant 😭 #BravoCon — the iconic chamonille (@chamyonce) November 18, 2019

Despite her insistence that she is not pregnant, Twitter is buzzing with comments regarding Kim looking pregnant. One user, who was at the event, called out the audience for saying the reality TV star looked like she was expecting.

Another Twitter user expressed Kim is either pregnant or edits all of her social media photos. The latter is not out of question. A lot of people, especially celebrities, edit pictures before they are posted on social media and it’s something that Kim has been called out for in the past.

There’s even more evidence in the effort to prove that Kim Zolciak-Biermann is pregnant again in the form of a newly leaked video. Gossip Of The City posted a video of Kim’s daughter Ariana showing off her house and revealing someone is three months pregnant.

Check out this video and make sure to turn the volume up.

The footage alludes to Ariana referencing her mom, who is trying to hide her face as Ariana makes the announcement. There is no confirmation where the video came from or the context of the footage.

Based on her appearance at BravoCon, on WWHL and this new video, fans believe Kim is having another child. If she is pregnant, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star is definitely not ready to share the news with her adoring public just yet.