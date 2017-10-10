Fans divided over Abby calling the routine epitome of trash on Dance Moms

This week on Dance Moms, Abby is not impressed by a routine and angers all the other moms.
She says: “Those are not the dancers I raised up there today. I am very disappointed, it’s the epitome of trash.”
But her comments and swift exit don’t go unnoticed and the other women are not pleased.
However, fans are divided on Facebook with Mary defending Abby writing: “What’s with Holly screaming at Abby? They all cut their ties with Abby, so Abby walking out is none of her business. Forced sexiness on young girls looks ridiculous.”
Terri reminds us that Abby has put on similar routines in the past posting: “I remember Abby having them do a trashy number when they were tiny little girls. It was so trashy, it was disqualified! Yet she has the nerve to condemn them now?”
What do you think? Is Abby overreacting or is the routine far too trashy?
Abby has a lot to say about this routine…
Posted by Dance Moms on Monday, October 9, 2017
Dance Moms airs Tuesdays at 9:00 PM on Lifetime.