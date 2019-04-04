Fans accuse Jenelle Evans of faking weight loss in Instagram ad

Jenelle Evans isn’t filming Teen Mom 2 much these days, as her husband David Eason isn’t allowed to film with her. After being fired due to his homophobic tweets, Jenelle has filmed the show alone.

She’s also doing Instagram ads for various companies, including Boom Bod.

She shared a weight loss ad for Boom Bod, but it didn’t take long for fans to call her out concerning the ad.

She didn’t reveal how much time passed between the before and the after photos, but some followers accused her of taking the photos on the same day.

“I hope @boombod isn’t paying you too much for this disaster of an ad,” one person noted after reading through the comments.

Many of her followers accused her of taking the before and after photos on the same day. While one person noted her pants had just been pulled up, another person noticed the strings on her pants were in the exact same position in both photos.

Others noticed that the background looked the exact same with nothing moved out of place.

“The magic of pulling your pants up to your belly button,” one person wrote.

Others added that “it works so well you will be able to tell the difference on the SAME exact day” and “This is literally the same day? Nothing in the background is moved, not the orange hunting hat or what looks to be a PINK sparkly jacket on the floor…”

“The strings on your Yoga pants are crinkled in the exact same position!! Lmao,” and “I feel like this could be a “find the difference pic” since they look exactly the same” were other comments shared on her post.

One person even offered some valuable advice to Jenelle, writing, “You should try moving stuff around in the background.”

Jenelle Evans and Boom Bod have yet to comment on her ad.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.