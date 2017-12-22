Family man and cop, Sgt. Jeff Pelo was also a calculating serial rapist

This week Married with Secrets spotlights the case of police officer Sgt. Jeff Pelo, a police officer who was a seemingly good cop and family man.

Bloomington, Ill., and Sgt. Pelo has a great life with a good job and a wife plus three teenage kids. But this cop has a secret life and was eventually caught and charged with raping four women and stalking another between 2002 and 2005.

He was arrested in 2006 and at the trial the prosecution said that he was driven to rape by fantasies partly taken from pornography he viewed featuring women being forced to have sex. He was also accused of believing that they might even like him and become his lover or girlfriend.

He was also very careful when he committed the rapes and made his victims take a bath before removing all the sheets and any items that might leave DNA evidence. As a result there was no DNA or other forensic evidence tying him to the crimes.

However, in 2008 a jury found him guilty of various charges including 25 counts of aggravated sexual assault and he was given 440 years in prison. The judge told him: “You literally went from being a protector of our community to a plague on our community.”

