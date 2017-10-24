Family from reality show 7 Little Johnstons verbally abused at amusement park

The family behind reality show 7 Little Johnstons were verbally abused during a trip to an amusement park.

Footage from this week’s season finale shows them being harassed at the Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia.

Cameras captured the family — parents Amber and Trent Johnston and their kids Jonah, Anna, Elizabeth, Alexa and Emma — walking through the amusement park to taunts of “midget” from youngsters.

Trent explains: “The ‘m’ word is not acceptable, and is derogatory.” He decides to use the incident as an important teaching moment to educate the kids who shouted the abuse. The episode shows how they and their parents react.

The family of seven, who all have dwarfism, went on the trip so an open house viewing could take place at their home as they tried to sell it. They did so successfully and the family thought they had found their new dream home, but to add insult to injury that also falls through during the episode.

Can you believe it's the #7LittleJohnstons season finale already? Tune in tomorrow at 10/9c to watch the Johns7on Family turn bullying into an incredible teachable moment! Posted by TLC on Monday, October 23, 2017

The 7 Little Johnstons season finale airs tonight at 10/9c on TLC.