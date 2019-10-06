Face Yoga with Koko on Shark Tank: Can Koko Harashi convince the sharks to invest in her non-invasive fountain of youth?

Koko Hayashi is bringing her brand of beauty treatment to Shark Tank in hopes that she can snag an investor. Face Yoga with Koko is a way to exercise your face in an effort to prevent and reverse the signs of aging.

Armed with a celebrity clientele that includes Kim Kardashian, Koko is hoping she can make the sharks believers in this age-old Japanese Face Yoga practice. And she claims that in just 3 minutes per day, your face can be transformed.

While Face Yoga may sound silly to some, Koko is serious about her facial exercises and has time-lapse photos to prove that her method works. By working and strengthening muscles in the face, one can lift and tone by “waking up sleeping muscles” and by relaxing overworking muscles in the face.

Koko even claims that her Face Yoga classes will help to improve face posture including tongue posture while also helping to eliminate “bad facial expressions,” which she claims to have a bigger impact on facial appearance than even her Face Yoga classes.

The beauty of Face Yoga with Koko is that these facial exercises can be done at any time, anywhere and with no exercise equipment.

And while Face Yoga isn’t a quick fix like many surgical beauty treatments, it also comes with less risk. After all, the results from Face Yoga are gradual over time. Those practicing it won’t have to deal with the stress of botched procedures or unwanted results.

In addition to her appearance on Shark Tank in hopes of landing an investor, Koko Hayashi has also appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Good Morning America, PopSugar, Vogue and more.

There are several free Face Yoga videos on Koko’s YouTube channel. In addition, she also has a Face Yoga app.

Shark Tank airs Sundays at 9/8c on ABC.