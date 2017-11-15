Watch Kevin Delaney blow up some Gummy Bears in this exclusive Street Science clip

Delicious science is on display tonight as a “poor gummy bear” gets the potassium chlorate treatment on Street Science, the Science Channel show that puts the fun into chemistry experiments.

Host Kevin Delaney gleefully says: “We’re about to see what happens when you add a gummy bear to heated potassium chlorate, here we go!”

Kevin Delaney came to fame on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, with his showy and over-the-top science experiments. Now he has a series on Science Channel.

Delaney’s calling card is he melds scientific methods with his off-the-wall humor and inspires and cultivates a sense of curiosity with viewers.

His mission is to show how relevant all science is in our everyday lives and to broaden awareness.

In this exclusive clip, Kevin and his crew show how a basic gummy bear can be utilized to create a sugary, explosive reaction

This season promises more fun experiments as Delaney uses crowded streets and crowds to reveal homemade rocket and things that go “boom.”

His helpers are an engineer, builder, and backyard scientist Kevin Kohler as well as returning sidekick Darren Dyk who films the fun, capturing all the explosive results with his slo-mo footage that allows the viewers to witness what the eye can’t normally pick up.

Rocket scientist Nick Householder is also a featured expert who rounds out the experience.

What we know for certain is that Kevin and his team have a knack for translating complicated scientific concepts and ideas into entertaining experiments that both delight and educate the viewer.

This season look for Kevin to recreate the “iconic human cannonball stunt,” and act like a superhero to scale walls. Also, he will try magnetic levitation and “supersizing a classic mousetrap car” for people.

Street Science airs Wednesday, November 15 at 10 pm ET/PT on Science Channel.