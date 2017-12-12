Exclusive: Watch two men try to camouflage themselves in the wilderness on Bushcraft Build-off

Discovery’s Bushcraft Build-off is proving to be one of the most entertaining new shows to hit our screens this year — and this week’s episode is no exception.

Watch our exclusive clip below as two contestants undertake a Camouflage Challenge, where they have to hide themselves from host and legendary bushcrafter Matt Graham in an area of wilderness.

The competition is part of a team game and whoever gets found first loses. But the two men take very different approaches. While one tries to hide under a makeshift covering of leaves and twigs, the other gets down and dirty covering himself in mud and hiding in a swampy area.

Each episode of Bushcraft Build-off sees two top bushcrafters compete head-to-head in a bid to test their abilities, with this week seeing them having to build hunting shelters using only natural resources found in a Utah hunting ground.

This week’s episode, titled Hunting Season, also see teams build structures to protect themselves from predators and the weather, using cobblestones, mud and wood.

Watch the Camouflage Challenge unfolding in our exclusive clip below. Who will get found first?

Bushcraft Build-off airs Tuesdays at 10pm ET/PT on Discovery.