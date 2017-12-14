Exclusive: Watch the trailer for The Incredible Dr. Pol Christmas marathon on Nat Geo WILD

Christmas Day programming has never been so hairy. On the twelfth day of Christmas, The Incredible Dr. Pol’s viewers will have seen…twelve pigs a squealing, eleven llamas spitting, ten chickens shaking, nine horse castrations, eight puppy checkups…whew!

Watch our exclusive trailer for Nat Geo WILD’s 12 Days of Dr. Pol marathon event premiering on December 25.

Add to that list seven babies birthing, six bird beak trimmings, five bloated cows, four colic cases, three cats with fleas, two pregnant goats and a dog that ate the Christmas tree lights!

Dr. Pol’s Christmas marathon is perfect TV viewing for the entire family as Pol and his family, wife Diane and his three adopted children, Kathy, Charles, and Diane, along with the staff at Pol Veterinary Services in Weidman, Michigan, come to the rescue of animals who need their help.

As fans know, Dr. Pol has Dutch heritage, meaning he and his family celebrated Saint Nicholas Day on December 6. But that doesn’t mean he won’t be celebrating December 25 as well, with Nat Geo WILD’s Christmas marathon lovingly put together to capture the classic Dr. Pol moments we all cherish.

Enjoy our exclusive holiday snippet below, courtesy of Nat Geo WILD and Dr. Pol!

The 12 Days of Dr. Pol marathon on Nat Geo WILD! premieres Monday, December 25, on Nat Geo WILD.