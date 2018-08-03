Exclusive: Vivica Fox’s fashion show tantrum on David Tutera’s CELEBrations

One of the things party planners and caterers have to navigate are picky, impatient and demanding customers. David Tutera is no exception and he has his hands full on tonight’s David Tutera’s CELEBrations on WE tv.

Actress Vivica A. Fox is that client.

Indiana native Fox is a dynamo, appearing first on soap operas such as Days of our Lives and The Young and the Restless. She also won plum roles in two 1996 movies, Independence Day, and Set It Off.

She then had amazing turns on Lifetime from 2004 to 2006 as a producer and actor in the drama Missing. Fox was a judge on The WB’s talent show The Starlet and was cast in the third season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.

Notably, she appeared and became a recurring character beginning in the sixth season of HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm as a mother of a family displaced by a hurricane and taken in by Larry and Cheryl. Her scenes with David are comedic gold.

But diehard Kill Bill and Quentin Tarantino fans know Vivica A. Fox as the assassin Vernita Green who goes head-to-head with Uma Thurman’s Bride in a knock-down fight in Green’s suburban home.

Tarantino said in an interview that he knew Fox could be Vernita Green “after he saw her on the DVD cover of Two Can Play That Game”.

Now, Tutera has a hurricane on his hands as the one and only Ms. Vivica A. Fox wants to celebrate her birthday, not to mention her new home AND launch her new lingerie line all in one single celebration that will see over 75 people crammed into her new digs.

In Monsters and Critics’ exclusive clip, Tutera sees that Vivica is about to have a bit of a strop about fashion models at her party.

How will this big event fit in her small house? Well, that is David’s problem. Tune in to see how he make the soiree happen for Ms. Vivica A. Fox.

David Tutera’s CELEBrations returns tonight, Friday, August 3, at 10pm ET/PT on WEtv.