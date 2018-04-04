Exclusive: Terra Jole and Elena Gant try to fix friendship on Little Women: LA

Terra Jole and Elena Gant try to end the bad blood between them on this week’s Little Women: LA — but are they capable of ever being friends again?

In Monsters and Critics’ exclusive clip, above, the pair sit down to have a heart-to-heart in an attempt to fix their relationship.

It comes after months of tense times between the pair. In the footage, Elena says she feels like she’s tried on several occasions to mend things, but it always seems like Terra “couldn’t care less” about their friendship.

At one point she asks Terra point blank: “I mean, do you want to be friends with me at all?”

Both agree that things have not been the same between them since Terra appeared on Dancing With The Stars, but Terra says: “I still feel like you are important, I never discounted who you are in my life.”

Elena says being on DWTS led Terra to neglect her friends and family, and that she resents Terra “cheering” on her friend Mika against her.

The pair then try to come up with a solution, with Elena suggesting they need to separate their personal relationship from everything else that is going on around them.

Terra says: “I know, it’s so weird, like it’s gone on for so long and we didn’t talk about it for so long and now it’s just exploded.

“Our relationship, I’m emotionally tied to and I will never forget when I told you before everyone that I was pregnant. I felt like at that point you were my best friend and I want to feel like that again.”

Elena replies: “I hate that when we fight it’s always about the stupid stuff and not about how I really feel about you, because out of all the people that I know you’re the one that I admire the most.

“I just want to focus on my friendship with you. I do miss you.”

Little Women: LA airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.