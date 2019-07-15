Exclusive: Mountain Monsters returns for all-new season as AIMS team hunt legendary Spearfinger

Incredible news for Mountain Monsters fans — the show is finally returning this summer for an all-new season!

After a two-year hiatus the hit show, which follows the famous Appalachian Investigators of Mysterious Sightings (AIMS) team as they bid to track down and trap fabled monsters, will pick up exactly where the last season left off, starting August 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The 10-episode season will then follow the team as they go in search of seven different monsters whose roots are deeply embedded in folklore — the Waya Woman, the Cherokee Devil, the Raven Mocker, the Silver Giant, the Cherokee Death Cat and the Coyote King.

But this is all in the hopes that their search will lead them to the greatest creature of all: the legendary Spearfinger.

Spearfinger, a prominent figure in Cherokee folklore, is said to roam Tennessee as well as parts of North Carolina — with a sharp spear-like finger on her right hand, stone-like skin, and a blood-stained mouth from feasting on her diet of human livers.

The new season of Mountain Monsters will be airing on Travel Channel instead of Destination America, and Monsters and Critics has exclusive footage of what’s to come, which you can watch above.

Matthew Butler, general manager of Travel Channel and Destination America, said, “After leaving last season with such an intense cliffhanger, we knew we had to broadcast this season on a larger platform, bringing this incredibly popular show from Destination America to a new home at Travel Channel for our AIMS-obsessed fans.

“Viewers are really invested in the AIMS team and its investigations, and we are elated to finally share what truly happened in the Dark Forest, while catapulting the squad into a whole new set of intense hunts, thrilling twists and hillbilly hilarity.”

The premiere episode of the new 2019 season starts with AIMS members Trapper, Buck, Huckleberry, Jeff, Willy and Wild Bill entangled in the backwoods of the Dark Forest — right where they were at the end of the last season.

The show then fast-forwards 18 months to the moment the team reunites after their chilling Dark Forest encounter, and while they are visibly shaken they are more determined than ever to finish their original quest.

The subsequent nine episodes will then see them in pursuit of the seven monsters, which they believe are all connected in some way to the legendary Spearfinger.

Travel Channel said, “Each monster is more treacherous than the last, and the team members must rely on their trust in one another, expert knowledge of the terrain and the bond of their brotherhood to sustain the hunt.

“The grueling work, terrifying encounters and daunting setbacks that come with hunting monsters only inspires the team members to push forward knowing that if they stay together as a unit, they are sure to solve the mysteries of the mountains.”

The new season will air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT from August 21 through September 25. It will then pick up again for the final four episodes on October 30.

Read the official descriptions for the first four episodes from Travel Channel below:

“THE DARK FOREST REVEALED” – Premieres August 2 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Picking up at the exact moment last season left off, the AIMS members are on a race to flee the Dark Forest before it tears the team apart.

After a heart-wrenching health update from Team Leader Trapper, the team members set out to finally get the answers eluding them. How did that skull get up Jeff’s nose?

What secrets does the Dark Forest really hold? They realize they must head back and find an old barn that holds the key to all of the answers they so desperately need. But is the team finally ready for the truth?

“THE WAYA WOMAN OF JACKSON COUNTY” – Premieres August 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

After a shocking revelation in the Dark Forest, the AIMS Team members are back doing what they do best, hunting monsters, as they begin an all-new epic adventure to get to the bottom of a brand-new mystery.

The first stop is Jackson County, West Virginia, as the team heads after a monstrous wolf creature known as the Waya Woman.

This 7-foot-tall being roams the cornfields of Jackson County and the team must build a trap strong enough to contain this beast and also be placed deep in the cornfields. Dead chickens, creepy altars and Wild Bill’s high school nickname are all on full display in this incredible episode.

“THE SECRET OF THE BLUE HOUSE” – Premieres September 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

After making several shocking discoveries in the cornfields of Jackson County, the AIMS team continues its search for the truth surrounding the legendary Waya Woman.

At the heart of this mystery sits an old, abandoned blue house with a terrifying history. Not only have two families been killed here under suspicious circumstances, but their deaths are believed to be tied to the Waya Woman herself.

The team finds out that only way to get answers is to simultaneously try out two rituals, which bring about face-to-face encounters they could have never prepared for.

“THE SILVER GIANT OF BOONE COUNTY” – Premieres September 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

The AIMS team sets off after a massive bear creature known as the Silver Giant. This behemoth is said to stand on its hind legs at over 10-feet-tall and has a silver streak running down its back.

Due to his love of anything bear related, Wild Bill decides to step up his game and mimic Jeff as the team researcher.

Obsessed with science and “scat samples,” Wild Bill is in full researcher mode as the team creates its largest trap to date. But the team members soon learn the Silver Giant may not be the only mysterious creature in the hills of Boone County.

Mountain Monsters returns August 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel.