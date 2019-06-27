Exclusive: Loudermilk Season 3 production starting in Vancouver with Ron Livingston, Brian Regan

The curve-ball raucous comedy that is Loudermilk on AT&T AUDIENCE Network is coming back, and Monsters & Critics has the scoop that Season 3 begins production in Vancouver on July 2, 2019.

The life of Loudermilk continues with the wry Ron Livingston cast as Sam Loudermilk, and his best friend Will Sasso as Ben and Anja Savcic as Claire. Brian Regan is also returning as Mugsy, we have confirmed.

What is Season 3 about?

Death comes for us all, but for Loudermilk, after losing his dad he’s living with the fallout and still processing the loss. He finds himself the caretaker of his young half-brother — the kid’s mother essentially abandons him on Loudermilk’s doorstep.

Read our exclusive interview with Ron Livingston here!

Adulting doesn’t come easy to Loudermilk who must lean on Ben, Claire, and his Sober Friends group including Mugsy (Brian Regan) to help him with this new family addition he never saw coming.

When it seems that Loudermilk’s “glass half-empty worldview” is not going away anytime soon, he is stuck in neutral as the world around him makes gains and moves forward, while he is stuck and in a rut, babysitting on top of everything else. Yet another reminder of his father.

Read our exclusive interview with Brian Regan here!

“I can’t wait to get started on Season 3 of Loudermilk, to step back into Sam’s skin and see what Peter Farrelly and Bobby Mort have dreamed up to incense and annoy him,” said Ron Livingston. “And to again get to watch our outstanding cast and crew do their collective thing.”

Oscar winner Peter Farrelly will direct the first three episodes with Bobby Farrelly directing the final seven episodes.

Farrelly and his Loudermilk co-creator Bobby Mort will remain as executive producers, along with Bart Peters of Big Branch Productions, Mark Burg of Mark Burg Productions and Shane Elrod of AT&T AUDIENCE Network.

AT&T AUDIENCE Network is on DIRECTV Ch. 239 and via live streaming on the DIRECTV app and DIRECTV NOW and WatchTV.