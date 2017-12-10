Exclusive interview with The Curse of Oak Island producer coming tomorrow

Monsters and Critics has a special treat in store for The Curse of Oak Island fans coming tomorrow — an exclusive interview with one of the executive producers behind the hit show.

Joe Lessard, Senior Vice President of Development and Production at Prometheus Entertainment, spoke to us about everything from how the History series is filmed to whether Rick and Marty Lagina are Freemasons or not.

The interview comes at a time when excitement surrounding the show is at an all-time high, after it was revealed on the latest episode that two human bones were found deep underground in the island’s famous Money Pit area, along with fragments of pottery.

During the interview, Joe shares some never-previously-disclosed juicy details about the show, the island itself, and Rick and Marty Lagina and the team.

Some of the things he reveals are:

Exactly how many episodes there are this season

What Rick and Marty are like in real-life

Whether the brothers are Freemasons or not

Details about Charles Barkhouse’s membership of the Freemasons

What having to have a permanent archaeologist around means for the team

How the show is filmed

What it’s like to spend time on the island, including at night

Some hints about what else is coming up this season

The interview comes ahead of this Tuesday’s episode in which more is revealed about the two bones discovered in the exploratory borehole named “H-8”.

The episode also sees evidence found of what Marty believes is the exact location of the original Money Pit, which would be an enormous discovery for the team.

As well as the bones and pottery fragments, last week’s episode — you can read our full recap here — also saw some sort of void discovered at around 140/145ft in the same “H-8” shaft, along with a “ship’s spike”.

The spike was later identified by archaeologist Laird Niven as being from the 18th century and consistent with there being a wharf on the island at some point in the past.

Watch the trailer for this week’s episode below, and check back tomorrow to see the full interview!

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.