Exclusive: Esther asks Daniel what his legacy will be on Berlin Station

Tonight Berlin Station sees the fallout of Otto Ganz’s death as Esther Krug (Mina Tander) asks Daniel Miller (Richard Armitage) what he wants his legacy to be in a poignant exchange, as shown in our exclusive clip below.

Also, the Station’s Robert (Leland Orser) and Frost (Richard Jenkins) are following a dirty money trail and head to Norway to investigate where the funds are coming from that go to the PfD.

Meanwhile, Station chief BB Yates (Ashley Judd) and Valerie Edwards (Michelle Forbes) will cook up a new plan involving a member of the Far Right while Esther and Daniel sort out the psychological fallout of their respective missions.

Also in Berlin, Hector Dejean (Rhys Ifans) is still working with Otto’s daughter Lena Ganz (Emilia Schüle) with someone else to meet up with Robert, who has given his word he will clear the way for him to return to America.

But Robert being in Norway and Ambassador Hanes pressuring BB to resign will complicate the entire Lena situation.

Watch our exclusive clip as Daniel and Esther hash over the guilt on their failed mission. Will this exchange go beyond just professional commiseration? Watch tonight to find out:

Berlin Station airs Sundays at 9pm ET/PT on Epix.