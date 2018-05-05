Exclusive ESPN+ clip: Quest for the Stanley Cup, Tuukka Rask’s skate tantrum

Quest for the Stanley Cup will debut on ESPN+ today as the series chronicles the eight teams taking part in the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, promising insider stories of the drama on the ice, in the locker rooms and inside the minds of players, coaches and owners.

In our exclusive clip, equipment issues were not enough to disallow a Tampa Bay goal. A shot attempt on goal deflected and somehow broke off the blade of Boston goalie Tuukka Rask’s skate. In his attempt to get the official’s attention to halt play for the equipment issue, Tampa Bay blasts a shot past him and in goal.

The Finnish netminder indignantly throws his skate blade because the refs sustain that it was a good goal because they couldn’t see Rask’s issue during play.

How to watch:

ESPN+ subscribers will have access to the entire series as part of a robust programming lineup for hockey fans throughout the Playoffs, with new episodes available each Friday afternoon starting this week. Fans in Canada will be able to watch Quest For The Stanley Cup every Friday evening on YouTube.com/NHL.

Coming up:

In episode one, Vegas Golden Knights forward James Neal tells us how Las Vegas has nw become a “hockey town.” Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik meets with fired up season ticket holders before Game 1 of the Round Two series versus the Boston Bruins. Nashville Predators forward Ryan Johansen introduced us to his fiancé Madison Bell. Plus on the ice player content and action from each series in Round Two – Golden Knights-San Jose Sharks, Lightning-Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals-Pittsburgh Penguins and Predators-Winnipeg Jets.

How to catch up on NHL Stanley Cup action:

ESPN+ is giving NHL fans a chance to catch up on all the games with their on-demand replays of every NHL game throughout the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Games are all available on demand via ESPN+ after their live airing and remain available throughout the Playoffs. ESPN+ also features In the Crease, a new nightly analysis hockey show, co-hosted by ESPN’s Linda Cohn and Barry Melrose. They bring interviews with top players and coaches from around the league, ESPN.com NHL writers, and guest appearances from SportsCenter anchors Steve Levy and John Buccigross. A new episode posts each night after the game.