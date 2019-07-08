Exclusive: Deadliest Catch Cornelia Marie has a wicked rogue crane problem

Do you know what’s more annoying than a face full of sideways snow and sea-salt-sicle daggers from wind-whipped waves in the dark while the temps hover around zero…and with the windchill factor perhaps a little lower?

A rogue crane out of control on deck, one that you thought was fixed but wasn’t, and is acting a fool while the cameras are rolling on your reality TV show.

One that makes the producers and cameramen on deck say: “Isn’t this the one you already fixed? All while on-camera… as your real-life demands some money and the race is on to finish the dang crab season.

That’s our situation with the crew of the Cornelia Marie as co-captains Josh Harris and Casey McManus watch helplessly as their crane has a ghost adventure-moment by turning off and on and acting all by itself.

A bastard crane with seemingly no regard for human interference. You know, for controls and levers to make it do what it’s supposed to do.

Which is not clang and bang 800-pound crab pots against the side and windows of your boat while you are way out in the middle of the Bering Sea.

The action in our exclusive clip is interesting in that the crew is looking up at Casey McManus, who is watching from the comfort of the captain’s cabin.

His partner Josh Harris is suited up and on deck with the guys, but no one seems to know exactly what to do to make the crane stop acting like it’s possessed.

Rogue or haunted? There’s a reality show premise for them to check out, the haunted ships of the Bering Sea, the boats that have inexplicable happenstance and events in the remote parts of a body of water that can have 100 foot waves out of nowhere slam and wipe men off the decks faster than the blink of an eye. I’d tune in!

But whatever is causing this mechanical headache for Josh and Casey, their men are even more confused as they try to finagle a solution. Or, at the very least, lasso the giant crab pot and try to engineer a takeover to get it released from the crane’s hooks.

As you can see in the clip, this is easier said than done.

Make sure to tune in to see if duct tape will fix this issue or the men have to haul back to Dutch Harbor and have a sage smudging exorcism to drive out the mechanical demons.

Deadliest Catch airs on Tuesday at 9 pm on Discovery.