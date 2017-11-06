Exclusive clip: Burying the bodies on USA’s gritty new series Damnation

“God and greed, charlatans and prophets” is the accurate tagline for USA Network’s Damnation, a 1930’s period drama set in the American heartland.

In our exclusive clip, we see a preacher who is burying three bodies. The twist? He shot them.

These were the lean years of America, when the calamity of the dust bowl, the financial fallout of the Great Depression and the rise of big money corporations using and abusing laborers at every turn made everyday life a hard thing to bear.

In our clip, stars Killian Scott as Seth Davenport and Sarah Jones as Amelia Davenport talk about a revolution while they calmly bury bodies in the ground.

The setting in Iowa, an unlikely place to be concerned with his radical politics and socialist ideals. The corn and dairy farmers need to strike to secure a living wage. Farmers like Victor (Arnold Pinnock) are milking their cows then dumping the milk in a bid to secure and stabilize their market prices.

These were desperate times and lean years for many. It is the “secret history” and set dressing for USA’s latest drama Damnation.

This is the story of one traveling preacher who railed against the inequities that the commonfolk endured. The smalltown preacher Seth Davenport (Scott), takes the burdens of the working man to heart and fights back.

His foe and the villain in this yarn is Creeley Turner (Logan Marshall-Green) who hires out of towners and thugs to squelch the uprising by any means necessary. Unbeknownst to all is that this man and the preacher have a thread that crosses from their past.

From the creatives who gave us Longmire, American Gods and Game of Thrones, the new series also stars Sarah Jones, Chasten Harmon, Melinda Page Hamilton, Christopher Heyerdahl and Joe Adler.

Damnation airs Tuesday at 10/9c on USA NETWORK