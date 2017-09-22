Exclusive Clip: Baywatch babe Donna D’Errico is ready to date again on Million Dollar Matchmaker

On this week’s episode of Million Dollar Matchmaker, former Baywatch babe Donna D’Errico is ready to dip her toes back into the world of dating.

Donna was married to Nikki Sixx from Mötley Crüe for 11 years, though they had quite a patchy relationship and separated several times. They have a daughter together and Donna has a son from a previous relationship.

The actress and model was Playboy’s Playmate of the Month in September 1995 and then had a starring role in Baywatch for two years.

Patti Stanger has to try and convince Donna that not all men are going to let her down. She want her to have some fun again and realise that not all men are the same.

Also on this episode, celebrity artist Marcellas Reynolds is after some help. Patti soon realises that he’s got too many defenses up and that he need to let himself be a little bit more vulnerable if he wants to really form a relationship that matters.

Million Dollar Matchmakerairs on Fridays at 9 P.M. ET/PT on WEtv.