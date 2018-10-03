Exclusive clip: Animal Planet announces breathtaking new series, Into Alaska

Animal Planet’s newest series Into Alaska takes us to this northernmost American state to see how some Fish and Wildlife service men and women keep animals and humans safe in a setting that can turn on a dime. The weather is mercurial, it can go from scenic and lovely to brutally cold and dangerous at times.

Into Alaska visually captures the real day-to-day struggle these dedicated service workers do to not only protect and preserve wildlife and the lands as they keep people out of their own way and from potentially dangerous situations.

National wildlife refuges are places set aside to conserve the nation’s last wild areas and the animals and all wildlife that inhabits them.

The men and women of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) are thrown nothing but challenges as they protect the jaw-droppingly beautiful land, and especially the abundant natural resources of Alaska.

They also look after the amazing creatures across the country and inside Alaska.

Animal Planet viewers will see how two of Alaska’s national wildlife refuges actually work. They will meet the hardworking and earnest service members who take on the giant task of keeping the balance between man and nature.

What is the show?

Into Alaska follows the men and women of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) in Alaska.

Never before seen intimate footage into two of Alaska’s most well-known wildlife refuges located in the southcentral region of the massive state (Kenai National Wildlife Refuge and the Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge) are the locations.

If you are a sucker for stunning cinematography and rare footage of animals in nature, this series will be your new Monday night must see as the show spotlights the wonder and beauty of these regions as they have never before been captured.

From Animal Planet:

What can we expect?

The premiere episode heads to Kenai to meet USFWS Supervisory Law Enforcement Officer, Chris Johnson. A bald eagle is injured in a territorial fight with another eagle, making it vulnerable now.

Chris must get the bird rehabilitated and released back into the wild.

You will meet biologist, Dom Watts, learning the ropes to be a pilot in order to conduct aerial wildlife surveys for mammal population management in the Kenai Refuge. You will ride along with him and sit in on his latest in-flight stage-check – engine failure simulation at 5,000 feet in the air.

Kodiak is another stop as we meet to bear biologist, Bill Leacock, who studies and tags the population and habitat use of the Kodiak bear – the largest of all the brown bears. His intern Dustin Rose assists in these bear canvassings.

What will we see?

Animal Planet promises “diverse landscape; from rivers and forests, to glaciers and mountains” as the viewers get a front row seat and interact “with the unique to spectacular wildlife that can only be found in this region of the country, including black and brown bears, wolves, caribou, ptarmigan, and even lynx.”

Conservation is a big thrust of the series, as the workers conserve and protect animals while controlling invasive species such as Elodea, an aquatic plant species that is harming the native Salmon population, and more.

Into Alaska airs Monday, (beginning October 15) at 9/8c on Animal Planet.