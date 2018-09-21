Exclusive: Boris Kodjoe’s son Nico gets an awesome surprise birthday party on David Tutera’s CELEBrations

Imagine having parents like Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker, who are really in with the in-crowd — including party planner David Tutera. Their son Nico is about to be rocked for his 10th birthday thanks to Tutera’s team of party wizards.

On tonight’s episode of David Tutera’s CELEBrations, Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker hired David and his crew to throw a birthday party for their son Nico, with many of his friends and their parents in tow for the festivities.

The cool twist is that Nico’s soiree is to be held out at sea under clear sunny skies, posing a new set of restrictions and challenges for Tutera’s team of logistics magicians.

But the genius behind the Tutera curtain, Ms. Slomique, totally has this one in the bag and will dazzle him with her various favors called in.

Code Black and Soul Food star Boris has decided that the party must be on a chartered yacht, but Nicole is not so sure about that.

However, Slomique assures Nicole that the party will be a nautical knockout and tackles her fear.

Not only does she enlist some Los Angeles firefighters to put on a show with a special firefighting boat, but a plane will fly overhead with a banner for Nico for everyone to see while on board.

In a separate interview, Slomique says: “Let’s just say I called in a few favors…how do you like me now, David!”

And the evidence is in the video — you cannot fake the enthusiasm Nico has at all the stops David Tutera’s team has arranged for him.

There are some hiccups during the event as motion sickness gets to Team Tutera, which really puts a damper on things, but luckily the party kids are having so much fun that the green color of seasickness washing over Tutera’s face is barely noticed.

Tune in to see how amazing this party is and how proud, emotional and happy Boris Kodjoe is for his son’s special day.

Boris says: “Nico’s running around this boat like he owns it…he’s excited, he’s happy, and for me to see a little boy like that is absolutely incredible!”

David Tutera’s CELEBrations episode Boris and Nicole airs Friday, September 21, at 10 PM ET/PTon WE tv.