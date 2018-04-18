Exclusive: Bettie Jo’s dangerous pregnancy on My 600-lb Life Where Are They Now?

On tonight’s Where Are They Now episode of My 600-lb Life, we go on a perilous pregnancy journey with Bettie Jo, a My 600-lb Life alum who lost a tremendous amount of weight and is now 7 months pregnant.

The series checks back in with individuals from previous seasons of My 600-lb Life to see how they are holding up their weight loss progress.

Two years after having weight loss surgery, slimmed down from her weight high of over 600 pounds, Bettie Jo is in her third trimester and her pregnancy is now risking both the baby’s life and her own health. Her husband Josh is by her side and helping her with preparations for the birth.

Confined to bed rest, she frets that her weight loss is in jeopardy as doctors order her to stay off her feet.

With the threat of blood clots and birthing complications putting the baby at risk, Bettie Jo must comply so her baby will have a better chance of survival.

Later, success for a healthy birth as a new baby boy spurs the couple to finally move out from their family’s house and live on their own.

But you will see tonight that the good news is short-lived, as Bettie Jo and Josh’s marriage cracks from the strain of new parenthood and lack of sleep.

Bettie Jo also suffers from postpartum depression and anxiety attacks.

The other story covered tonight is of Susan. She shed nearly 400 pounds but now is at a vexing plateau of no weight loss despite her dieting.

Things are really looking up for her, too, with a new relationship and her overall health improving, but she’s soon struggling with motivation to keep focused and maintain her weight.

Weight loss expert Dr. Younan Nowzaradan sends Susan to see a therapist to keep her on track and focused.

My 600-lb Life Where Are They Now episode airs Wednesday at 8/7c on TLC