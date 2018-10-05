Exclusive: Bears, broken ribs, barn raising some of what’s to come on Alaska: The Last Frontier

Tonight the famous Kilcher family of Alaska returns to Discovery.

Over 80 years going, Yule Kilcher’s homestead legacy has survived in the Alaskan wilderness thanks to his family and their tenacity.

Weather, illness, animals, isolation, everything you can imagine has not slowed down this family.

This past year, the Kilchers endured severe weather conditions, damage to the homestead and unexpected setbacks, but with spring around the corner, the family is gearing up for new opportunities and fresh adventures.

This season, the Kilchers will explore remote Alaskan terrains and learn even more new homesteading skills than they already know.

In addition, familiar faces return to the homestead including Levi, Otto’s oldest son, Eve’s childhood friend, Tela and singer-songwriter Jewel returns home so her son Kase can embed with his Alaskan family to hone his life skills in the wild from his grandfather, Atz Sr.

After many isolating months of darkness, spring is a warmer and more welcome change on the homestead. The Kilcher family celebrates the weather by exploring new, remote Alaskan terrains to test out new techniques and skills for living in the wild.

After a brutally long winter, the Kilchers must replenish and restock their meat supplies and basics, so Jane and Atz Lee venture to Adak Island to hunt caribou while Otto and Eivin head to Red Mountain to hunt game.

This season, a twist as Atz Sr. embarks on one of his biggest challenges by pursuing his father’s pioneer spirit, he will build the family’s first floating homestead, never before attempted.

In a fascinating build, he locates an abandoned barge and has designs and additions to create an “extensive floating homestead” that he and the family can travel inside while floating on the rivers.

Also, for the first time in the homestead’s history, Otto and Charlotte’s livestock face horrific predator attacks, the footage is teased in the clip and it is disturbing.

Will the Kilchers continue to do well and prosper in the deep Alaskan wilderness, or will life and the elements create setbacks that will hinder the Kilchers homestead legacy? Watch tonight!

Alaska: The Last Frontier airs Sunday at 9/8c on Discovery.