Exclusive: Athlete-turned tech millionaire Jeremy Bloom grills entrepreneur on CNBC’s Adventure Capitalists

Sports star turned tech millionaire Jeremy Bloom grills an entrepreneur trying to pitch a three-wheeled scooter called the iTank on tonight’s latest episode of Adventure Capitalists on CNBC.

Bloom, a former world champion skier who was also drafted into the NFL, became a tech entrepreneur after leaving sports behind and has made millions through his marketing software company Integrate, where he acts as CEO.

On Adventure Capitalists he is joined by fellow sports stars turned investors Shawn Johnson East, an Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast, and former NFL linebacker Dhani Jones as they are pitched outdoor adventure products. They also test them to make sure they are up to scratch.

Each week the trio are also joined by other sport-related millionaires and this week it’s Neff Headwear founder Shaun Neff, who helps Bloom in quizzing iTank entrepreneur Kartik Ram about the ins and outs of his business idea.

But they quickly find a sticking point — that while he is the founder of the Zeitgeist electric bike, a previous venture, he is NOT the founder of the iTank.

Adventure Capitalists airs at 10pm ET/PT on CNBC.