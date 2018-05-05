Exclusive: A fresh kill windfall for Naked and Afraid XL All-Stars

This Sunday on Discovery, Naked and Afraid XL All-Stars will bare and dare to push hardened and experienced survivalists to the edge of their limits.

After three seasons and three dangerous locations, thirteen Naked and Afraid alumni are tasked with the most daunting survival challenge so far. In 40 days and 40 nights, these survivalists are staked in Africa’s deadly drought-afflicted Selati River Basin, “teeming with starving predators” according to producers.

This challenge will give three of the survivalists unable to complete their initial Naked and Afraid moment a chance for redemption. And elsewhere in the African Bush, another former survivalist is attempting his own unique “impossible quest” for redemption.

Described as “biblical in scale,” viewers can count on witnessing absolutely insane new footage that shows how people cope, melt down and try to persevere in the face of unimaginable tasks.

What does the exclusive M&C Video Reveal for Naked and Afraid XL All-Stars?

The all-male team of Gary Golding, Jeremy McCaa, and Duck Campbell have a great discovery of needed protein! The three men have discovered a lucky find, a carcass of an Impala freshly slain…but what killed the Impala? The men think it was perhaps a lion that made the kill.

But for our survivalists, this windfall find equals calories and protein for days. The three men whoop and holler for the find, and they will use every bit of the hide to make shoes as well.

Where are these Naked and Afraid XL All-Stars going?

Africa’s dry season and the beginning of its wet season is a crazy mosh of drenching thunderstorm, and then 100-plus-degree temperatures that make for uncomfortable living conditions. In the savannah of Africa, the Selati River Basin is where they will be in four groups of three, as these survivalists must master the environment and conquer their fears.

What they as survivalists must do is figure out how to be stronger together or if they must break off into splinter groups to win the challenge. This African adventure will see the team either adhere or break apart as they attempt to combine personalities and varied skills in order to survive.

Who are the contestants?

Thirteen all-star survivalists who faced the 21-day Naked and Afraid trial.

The women include Kaila Cummings (Colombia), Sarah Danser (Exuma Cays), Lindsey Leitelt (Namibia), Melanie Rauscher (Louisiana), and Melissa Miller (the Amazon). Cummings was interviewed by the New Hampshire news outlet The Sentinel and shared that their “bomas” or huts they had to construct were made out of thorns.

The men include Duck Campbell (Belize), Gary Golding (Brazil), Jeremy McCaa (Louisiana), and Trent Nielsen (Belize).

The Redemption group for their second Naked and Afraid XL challenge include Clarence Gilmer (Honduras and South Africa), Lacey Jones (Belize and Ecuador), Shane Lewis (Costa Rica and Colombia) and Matt Wright (Thailand and Ecuador).

Wright is featured in Naked and Afraid: Savage, the online follow-up show to the series.

Wright was forced to drop out due to a medical event on the last season of Naked and Afraid XL. This veteran survivalist will be the one who does the challenge completely alone, in order to track the others and complete all 40 days.

Matt’s journey will be found in the digital series Naked and Afraid: Savage exclusively found on the Discovery GO app on Sundays during the upcoming season.

Naked and Afraid XL All-Stars premieres Sunday, May 6 at 10pm ET/PT on Discovery