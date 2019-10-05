Exciting pregnancy update for Jamie Otis from Married at First Sight

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner from Season 1 of Married at First Sight shared an exciting new update about their pregnancy, on Instagram. They are now moving on to see a regular OBGYN for her pregnancy, instead of the fertility specialist that they were seeing.

Jamie shared this exciting news on her Instagram, writing, “This little nugget is STICKING! And it’s mama’s last week at the fertility specialist We are officially being promoted to an OBGYN.”

Jamie also posted a cute family photo where she shared what the couple thought the sex of the baby would be. “Just sittin’ over here wondering if this baby is a boy or a girl,” she wrote. “Doug thinks boy. I kinda hope girl (to be close in age with Gracie & to make trying for number 3 ASAP a no brainer). What do you think?”

Jamie initially announced her pregnancy in September on the couple’s YouTube channel, Hot Marriage. Cool Parents. With Doug and Jamie, as well as on Instagram. For more on that story, check out this article about Another Married at First Sight baby that is on the way.

Doug and Jamie have had their struggles conceiving. Their first loss came in 2016 when their son was stillborn in the second trimester. Jamie then gave birth to their two-year-old daughter, Henley Grace. In September 2018, Jamie suffered a chemical pregnancy (a very early miscarriage detected days after conception). Then, in January, the couple had a miscarriage at 10 weeks of pregnancy.

This pregnancy has brought up some fears for the couple. Jamie previously posted on Instagram, that because her progesterone levels were so high, she stopped taking the supplements that were given to her from the fertility specialist. Her progesterone levels then dropped, leading the couple to have some concerns about the baby’s health. Ultimately, the baby seems to be doing well.

Doug and Jamie’s new edition is due to arrive in May 2020.